Caprock Group LLC Buys 4,078 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $353.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $438.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — UNH reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.23 (vs. consensus ~$6.76) and revenue of ~$111.7B, and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, citing improved management of medical costs. This is the main catalyst for the rally. Business Wire — Q1 Results

Q1 beat and raised guidance — UNH reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.23 (vs. consensus ~$6.76) and revenue of ~$111.7B, and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, citing improved management of medical costs. This is the main catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Argus, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, etc.) raised ratings or targets after the report, adding upward pressure as sell‑side momentum attracts buyers. 247wallst — Analyst Upgrades

Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Argus, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, etc.) raised ratings or targets after the report, adding upward pressure as sell‑side momentum attracts buyers. Positive Sentiment: AI & operational initiatives — Management flagged a meaningful AI investment (and Optum Real transaction scale), which investors view as a durable margin/efficiency tailwind if deployment scales as planned. That narrative supports higher multiple assumptions. Yahoo Finance — Q1 Deep Dive (AI)

AI & operational initiatives — Management flagged a meaningful AI investment (and Optum Real transaction scale), which investors view as a durable margin/efficiency tailwind if deployment scales as planned. That narrative supports higher multiple assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow — Unusual activity: ~164k call options traded (≈30% above average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning from traders and institutional players.

Bullish options flow — Unusual activity: ~164k call options traded (≈30% above average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning from traders and institutional players. Neutral Sentiment: Sector sentiment spillover — UNH’s beat dragged peers higher (CVS, Humana, Centene); positive industry momentum can amplify the stock move but doesn’t change UNH’s fundamentals. Yahoo — Sector Impact

Sector sentiment spillover — UNH’s beat dragged peers higher (CVS, Humana, Centene); positive industry momentum can amplify the stock move but doesn’t change UNH’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing risks remain — Management warned of challenges around a Medicare obesity‑drug pilot and cautioned that medical‑cost dynamics are still the key risk; if costs reaccelerate, margins and guidance could reverse. Reuters — Medicare Obesity Drug Pilot Challenges

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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