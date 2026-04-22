Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises about 2.5% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC owned 2.28% of SentinelOne worth $116,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on S. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.20.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $140,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 400,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $430,794.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 643,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 336,600 shares of company stock worth $4,565,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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