Caprock Group LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1,230.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,662 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 500,031 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0%

KMI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,572. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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