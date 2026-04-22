Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 52.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong company fundamentals: Citi’s Q1 revenue performance was highlighted as a decade-high, driven by trading and banking businesses — a reminder that the firm’s recent earnings beat and revenue upside underpin its outlook. Read More.

Strong company fundamentals: Citi’s Q1 revenue performance was highlighted as a decade-high, driven by trading and banking businesses — a reminder that the firm’s recent earnings beat and revenue upside underpin its outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: RBC Capital recently raised its price target and reiterated an Outperform rating after the strong Q1 results, which supports medium-term upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst support: RBC Capital recently raised its price target and reiterated an Outperform rating after the strong Q1 results, which supports medium-term upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnership / product traction: Citi is expanding consumer card perks (e.g., refreshed AT&T Points Plus card), which can help deposits/cards engagement and fee/rewards revenue over time. Read More.

Partnership / product traction: Citi is expanding consumer card perks (e.g., refreshed AT&T Points Plus card), which can help deposits/cards engagement and fee/rewards revenue over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory disclosure: Citi filed a Belgian participation notification showing it crossed a 3% threshold in Solvay (3.06% total). It's a formal transparency filing — notable but not a direct earnings driver. Read More.

Regulatory disclosure: Citi filed a Belgian participation notification showing it crossed a 3% threshold in Solvay (3.06% total). It's a formal transparency filing — notable but not a direct earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research activity: The bank’s analysts routinely update sector coverage (example: a $1 PT cut on Eastman Chemical while keeping a Buy). Research notes show normal analyst flow but aren’t a direct firm-level impact. Read More.

Citi’s research activity: The bank’s analysts routinely update sector coverage (example: a $1 PT cut on Eastman Chemical while keeping a Buy). Research notes show normal analyst flow but aren’t a direct firm-level impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical volatility: Headlines around the U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension and uncertain peace talks are driving market swings and oil-price volatility — factors that tend to produce trading volume swings, risk-off flows and short-term pressure on bank stocks. Read More.

Geopolitical volatility: Headlines around the U.S.–Iran ceasefire extension and uncertain peace talks are driving market swings and oil-price volatility — factors that tend to produce trading volume swings, risk-off flows and short-term pressure on bank stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oil / market risk outlook: Citi’s own commentary on oil (scenario where oil could reach ~$110 if Strait of Hormuz disruption persists) highlights downside macro scenarios that increase market volatility and can pressure trading revenue if volatility shifts or economic slowdowns follow. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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