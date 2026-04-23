Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $367.13 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.55 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $340.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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