Caprock Group LLC Sells 23,352 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,352 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 98,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 442,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,933,002.65. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.21.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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