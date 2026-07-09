Capstone Capital Management Ltd Acquires 204,352 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Capstone Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,704 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 204,352 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 18.2% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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