Capstone Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Amkor Technology accounts for 1.6% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,693.52. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $8,928,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $96.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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