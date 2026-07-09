Capstone Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,462 Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. SEA comprises about 1.6% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEA news, CFO Tianyu Hou sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $500,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,350. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,205,000. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,501,812 shares of company stock worth $133,760,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

SEA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $105.81 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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