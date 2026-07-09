Capstone Capital Management Ltd Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Capstone Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 14.1% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $434.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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