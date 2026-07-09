Capstone Capital Management Ltd Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Capstone Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 275.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. CoreWeave comprises approximately 1.4% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 278,560 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $27,140,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,794,967.16. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,855.15. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 25,871,379 shares of company stock worth $3,033,592,054 over the last three months.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here