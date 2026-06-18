Caption Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,221,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $414.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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