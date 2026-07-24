Capula Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 808.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Roku were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 7,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,421,440 shares of the company's stock worth $154,212,000 after buying an additional 1,401,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $92,808,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,915 shares of the company's stock worth $95,787,000 after buying an additional 699,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,723,000 after buying an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $141.67 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $2,926,870.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,318.85. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush cut Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

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Trending Headlines about Roku

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About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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