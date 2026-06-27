Cardano Risk Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cardano Risk Management B.V. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,342,550 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.1% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $319,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $379.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 348.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $405.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

More Tesla News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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