Cardano Risk Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 336,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $113,812,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.1% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,213.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $788.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,036.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Article Title

The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Article Title

Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Article Title

The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s elevated capital spending plans and some analyst warnings suggest investors may still watch closely for signs that the memory boom cools or margins normalize later on. Article Title

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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