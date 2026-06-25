Cardano Risk Management B.V. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cardano Risk Management B.V. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,193,413 shares during the quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $97,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

AMD opened at $518.55 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $562.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $845.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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