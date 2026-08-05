Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 29,701 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Leidos were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $646,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,097,724 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 997,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 2,924.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 391,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Trading Up 9.9%

Leidos stock opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.35. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.200-12.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Leidos announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Leidos

Here are the key news stories impacting Leidos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leidos reported second-quarter revenue of $4.56 billion, up 7.2% year over year and ahead of the $4.44 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.26, exceeding expectations of approximately $2.91 and rising from $3.21 a year earlier. Leidos Delivers Strong Second Quarter and Enhances Full-Year Guidance

Leidos reported second-quarter revenue of $4.56 billion, up 7.2% year over year and ahead of the $4.44 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.26, exceeding expectations of approximately $2.91 and rising from $3.21 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the low end of its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $18.2 billion, maintaining a range of $18.2 billion to $18.4 billion, and increased non-GAAP EPS guidance to $12.20-$12.50. Expected operating cash flow was lifted to approximately $1.85 billion. Leidos' Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Management raised the low end of its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $18.2 billion, maintaining a range of $18.2 billion to $18.4 billion, and increased non-GAAP EPS guidance to $12.20-$12.50. Expected operating cash flow was lifted to approximately $1.85 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was a major strength: operating cash flow reached $793 million and non-GAAP free cash flow totaled $761 million. Net bookings were $4.9 billion, producing a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, while backlog stood at $48.7 billion, including $10.2 billion funded.

Cash generation was a major strength: operating cash flow reached $793 million and non-GAAP free cash flow totaled $761 million. Net bookings were $4.9 billion, producing a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, while backlog stood at $48.7 billion, including $10.2 billion funded. Positive Sentiment: Demand remained healthy across defense technology, homeland security, intelligence, energy infrastructure and air-traffic-management programs. Recent contract developments include work involving missile-defense satellite infrared sensors and a U.S. Navy intelligence modernization contract worth up to $64.8 million. Leidos Selected to Provide Infrared Sensors

Demand remained healthy across defense technology, homeland security, intelligence, energy infrastructure and air-traffic-management programs. Recent contract developments include work involving missile-defense satellite infrared sensors and a U.S. Navy intelligence modernization contract worth up to $64.8 million. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income fell to $356 million, or $2.81 per share, from $393 million, or $3.01 per share, a decline attributed in part to acquisition and joint-venture costs. However, adjusted EBITDA was $631 million, with a 13.8% margin.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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