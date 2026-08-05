Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,165 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 102.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,684,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,719 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 44.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,563,158 shares of the software maker's stock worth $675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 484,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from a wider software-sector tailwind linked to easing geopolitical tensions and renewed AI-related merger-and-acquisition activity. The company’s history of earnings surprises and expectations for another potential beat may also be supporting sentiment. Intuit, BILL, Workiva, Elastic, and Autodesk Stocks Trade Up

Intuit benefited from a wider software-sector tailwind linked to easing geopolitical tensions and renewed AI-related merger-and-acquisition activity. The company’s history of earnings surprises and expectations for another potential beat may also be supporting sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit shares ended at $323.60, up for the session but still well below the 200-day moving average of $376.56. The stock’s recent performance reflects a recovery from its 12-month low, although trading volume remained below average. Intuit Advances But Underperforms Market

Intuit shares ended at $323.60, up for the session but still well below the 200-day moving average of $376.56. The stock’s recent performance reflects a recovery from its 12-month low, although trading volume remained below average. Negative Sentiment: Truist downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $350 from $410, citing a softer growth outlook and limited near-term catalysts. The reduced target leaves only modest upside from the reported closing level. Intuit Cut to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $350 from $410, citing a softer growth outlook and limited near-term catalysts. The reduced target leaves only modest upside from the reported closing level. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed against Intuit and certain executives. The lawsuit alleges that the company misrepresented TurboTax’s growth prospects, competitive advantages, and pricing environment before a sharp stock decline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates reputational, legal, and investor-confidence risks; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed against Intuit and certain executives. The lawsuit alleges that the company misrepresented TurboTax’s growth prospects, competitive advantages, and pricing environment before a sharp stock decline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates reputational, legal, and investor-confidence risks; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund disclosed that it sold its Intuit position during the second quarter, adding to concerns among investors about valuation, competitive pressure, and slowing growth. Why Fundsmith Sold Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $323.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day moving average is $376.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $794.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $460.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here