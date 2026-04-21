Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,401 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $211.35 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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