Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Buys 7,584 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,370 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PM opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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