Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Buys Shares of 52,034 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares.

Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Charles Schwab Rolls Out Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading As ETF Outflows Hit $233 Million

Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Positive Sentiment: One investor note argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, stabilized client cash balances, and support from higher markets and interest rates. Charles Schwab Is Better Insulated From AI Than Feared

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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