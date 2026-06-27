Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $379.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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