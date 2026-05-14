Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 3,149 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,582 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Oracle were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after buying an additional 1,464,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $545.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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