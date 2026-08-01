Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Position Trimmed by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.17.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $359.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $432.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.68. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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