Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,936 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 104,018 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.58% of Carlisle Companies worth $77,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.8%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $359.61 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $432.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.68. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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