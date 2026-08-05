Carlsmed, Inc. $CARL Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,452 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.52% of Carlsmed worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlsmed by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Carlsmed by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carlsmed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Carlsmed in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlsmed during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Carlsmed Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of CARL stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Carlsmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $365.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Carlsmed had a negative net margin of 57.76% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlsmed, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlsmed from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carlsmed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Carlsmed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlsmed from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARL

Carlsmed Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient's unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

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