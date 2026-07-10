Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 44,183 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up about 2.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exxon signaled a stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings backdrop, with higher crude prices and improved refining/upstream margins expected to lift results. Strong Commodity Tailwinds Poised to Boost XOM's Q2 Results

Exxon signaled a stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings backdrop, with higher crude prices and improved refining/upstream margins expected to lift results. Positive Sentiment: The company updated Q2 earnings considerations, and multiple reports said the new outlook points to a potentially large profit windfall, with some estimates rising to around $5 billion in quarterly earnings lift. Exxon Mobil updates Q2 earnings considerations, cites impacts across key businesses

The company updated Q2 earnings considerations, and multiple reports said the new outlook points to a potentially large profit windfall, with some estimates rising to around $5 billion in quarterly earnings lift. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and partners committed about $1 billion to Nigeria’s Usan Infill Project, which could add roughly 40,000 barrels per day of production and strengthen future output growth. ExxonMobil to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's oilfield, regulator says

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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