Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,567 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $303.95 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here