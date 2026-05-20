Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.61. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.06.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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