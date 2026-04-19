Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 19,319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $298.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.70. The stock has a market cap of $833.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.34 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here