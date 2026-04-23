Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,946 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,383 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Carnival worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 182.0% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Carnival

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.99.

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Carnival Trading Down 1.7%

CCL opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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