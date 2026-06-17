Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,056 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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