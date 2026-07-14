Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $859.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $824.34 and a 200-day moving average of $725.27. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.00 and a 52 week high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $838.16, for a total value of $4,777,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,874,074.32. The trade was a 16.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.46, for a total transaction of $15,227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,469,394.04. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $794.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $940.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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