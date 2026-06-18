Castle Hook Partners LP Buys 789,096 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2,552.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,007 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 789,096 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $67,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $99,922,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,086,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,582,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,515,000 after buying an additional 241,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here