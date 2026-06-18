Castle Hook Partners LP Buys Shares of 232,908 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.05% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.6%

DASH opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.56. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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