Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,627,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,013,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 0.3% of Castle Hook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TEVA alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,190,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,687,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 108,311 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't on the list.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here