Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vistra by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $141.89 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.53 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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