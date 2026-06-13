Castleark Management LLC Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,277 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $53,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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