Castleark Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $60,148.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,426.23. This trade represents a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,598,690. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $193.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $153.82 and a one year high of $200.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $194.90.

Read Our Latest Report on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

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