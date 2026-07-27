Castleark Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,680 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $353.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $341.50 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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