Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 856.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Terex from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

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