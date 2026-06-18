CastleKnight Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,400 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AEO alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AEO opened at $17.13 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.36.

View Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $50,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $49,743.01. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Eagle Outfitters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Eagle Outfitters wasn't on the list.

While American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here