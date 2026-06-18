CastleKnight Management LP Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with Lucid and Nuro into Houston in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Article Title

Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with and into in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Article Title

Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with and to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Article Title

Uber and announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Article Title

Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported that Uber Technologies (UBER) declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that the positive robotaxi news has not yet fully offset near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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