Catalio Capital Management LP Sells 25,689 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Catalio Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,265 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 25,689 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 4.7% of Catalio Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Catalio Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.39.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,120. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ ASND opened at $231.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.09. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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