Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,283. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1%

PG stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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