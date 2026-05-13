Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total transaction of $5,093,032.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,299,496.28. This trade represents a 68.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $81,982,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $912.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $420.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $911.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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