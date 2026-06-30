Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 40,051 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $941.45.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $1,033.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $902.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,057.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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