Caxton Associates LLP Acquires 21,664 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 2,252.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for FactSet Research Systems to $17.67 from $17.57, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for FactSet Research Systems to $17.67 from $17.57, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $19.50 from $19.19 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $21.68 from $21.33, reinforcing a stronger longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $19.50 from $19.19 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $21.68 from $21.33, reinforcing a stronger longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were increased for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, which points to broad-based analyst confidence in FactSet’s earnings trajectory.

Quarterly estimates were increased for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, which points to broad-based analyst confidence in FactSet’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Even with the upgrades, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $17.67 is still slightly below the current consensus estimate of $17.75 per share, so the revisions are constructive but not dramatic.

Even with the upgrades, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $17.67 is still slightly below the current consensus estimate of $17.75 per share, so the revisions are constructive but not dramatic. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been under pressure in recent trading, indicating investors may still be focused on broader valuation or growth concerns despite the analyst optimism.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $243.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average is $233.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $424.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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