Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 92,951 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,951 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 111.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,296 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,118 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Helmerich & Payne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted longer-term earnings forecasts for Helmerich & Payne, including FY2027 EPS to $1.22 from $1.10 and FY2028 EPS to $2.15 from $1.98, signaling improving profitability expectations.

Zacks Research boosted longer-term earnings forecasts for Helmerich & Payne, including FY2027 EPS to $1.22 from $1.10 and FY2028 EPS to $2.15 from $1.98, signaling improving profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also raised several quarterly estimates, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which points to a more constructive outlook for operations over the next few years.

Analysts also raised several quarterly estimates, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which points to a more constructive outlook for operations over the next few years. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgraded forecasts, current full-year estimates remain negative at about ($0.11) per share , indicating Helmerich & Payne is still expected to be unprofitable in the near term.

Despite the upgraded forecasts, current full-year estimates remain negative at about , indicating Helmerich & Payne is still expected to be unprofitable in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Recent estimate changes were mixed, with Zacks also trimming its Q3 2026 EPS view to $0.09 from $0.12, which tempers the near-term optimism.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.80.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.6%

HP opened at $35.04 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio is presently -26.39%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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