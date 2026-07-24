Caxton Associates LLP Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,316 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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